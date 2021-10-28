IPPs can produce up to 7,000MW of power but red tape delaying process - Saippa

Chairperson of the South African Independent Power Producers Association (Saippa), Thomas Garner, said that they had the capability to produce 6,000 to 7,000 megawatts of power collectively.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's load shedding woes are continuing.

Eskom has been battling to keep the lights on and as a result, the country has been saddled with stage 4 power cuts.

It begs the question, when are we going to start seeing the output that will be produced by the independent power producers coming into play?

He said that it was only a question of time until they could do it.

“We are two years from getting the power on the grid and that’s because of red tape or bureaucracy and legal challenges to conceive a programme and issues like that,” he said.

