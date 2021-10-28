‘I need a working city’ – JHB residents ready to cast votes on Monday

On Monday, the nation heads to the polls to elect municipal councillors and ultimately the party that will run their councils for the next five years.

JOHANNESBURG - Do Joburg residents actually care about the local government elections and who will be mayor?

This is a question put to some Joburg residents by Eyewitness News on Thursday.

After spending about a month parading their mayoral candidates across the city, some residents are still not sure who is bidding for their vote.

The shortened campaign period of eight weeks left political parties scrambling to convince a sceptical electorate to back them in an election with constant problems of electricity and water making people angry.

But while these problems need urgent attention, some Joburg residents said they weren’t too concerned about who was contesting for the city.

Eyewitness News asked residents to name three mayoral candidates contesting in the City of Joburg.

One resident said: “I don’t have an idea [of who they are].”

Another said: “Herman Mashaba, that’s all I know.”

The other said: “Mpho Moerane and who’s the DA person?”

However, others say while they didn't know the candidates, they still see the value of the ballot as a means of making their voices heard.

“The fact that we’re looking around who is more in the news as opposed to who offers the best services, that's the general sentiment,” one resident said.

While another said: “I need my potholes fixed, I need my water to run and I need a working city, that's why I'm voting.”

The other said: "As long as the party belongs to Julius Malema, I can vote."

The city of gold, which has lost its glimmer in several municipalities, stands as one of the hotly contested metros.

