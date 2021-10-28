GOOD, Patriotic Alliance call for financial power to be taken away from DA in CT

The GOOD Party's mayoral candidate Brett Herron said local government, and in particular the City of Cape Town, had a massive role to play in economic growth.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday hosted some of Cape Town's mayoral hopefuls in a webinar.

“When you travel through the city’s townships, all you see is mounting unemployment and hopelessness and an absence for opportunity for so many young people.”

The Patriotic Alliance's Marvin John Sampson has highlighted there are opportunities to empower poorer communities.

“The Cape metro is a very rich metro; there’s a lot of opportunities. However, the financial power of the budget, I would say, is currently in the wrong hands. The allocation of these monies for these projects are not being filtered down to these communities.”

Representing Democratic Alliance, mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco member James Vos said the party had over the past 18 months re-evaluated mechanisms to make economic recovery possible and sustainable.

“During the onslaught of the pandemic and rolling lockdowns, the City of Cape Town has still managed to secure R12 billion of investments and 7,600 new jobs.”

