Eskom takes load shedding down to stage 3 on Thurs night

It attributed this to generation units at six of this power stations returning to service.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 9 pm on Thursday.

The power utility will further downgrade rolling blackouts to stage 2 from 5 am on Friday until Saturday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Over the past 24 hours, a unit each at Koeberg, Medupi, Kriel, Duvha, Kusile and Tutuka power station returned to service, helping to ease he current constrains.”

Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Wednesday night that the utility will move from stage 4 - leading South Africans to hope that this would have come into effect during the day.

