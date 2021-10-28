Eskom takes load shedding down to stage 3 on Thurs night

It attributed this to generation units at six of this power stations returning to service.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 9 pm on Thursday.

The power utility will further downgrade rolling blackouts to stage 2 from 5 am on Friday until Saturday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Over the past 24 hours, a unit each at Koeberg, Medupi, Kriel, Duvha, Kusile and Tutuka power station returned to service, helping to ease he current constrains.”

Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Wednesday night that the utility will move from stage 4 - leading South Africans to hope that this would have come into effect during the day.

#POWERALERT1



Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 3 from 21:00 on Thursday until 05:00 on Friday; thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented as previously

communicated until 05:00 on Saturday pic.twitter.com/Mta1XRFt6m Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 28, 2021

