Dlamini-Zuma: ANC is not perfect, but it remains the best party to govern

Dlamini-Zuma claims that despite the challenges facing the party and the country, the ANC remains best party for voters.

JOHANNESBURG - As parties wrap up their election campaigns, many have tried to convince voters that they are the best choice.

But with country facing various challenges, the battle to convince voters has become more difficult.

In KwaZulu-Natal, African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has told supporters at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Thursday that the party may not be perfect but remained the best party.

The ANC in that region held its final rally ahead of the polls.

She said the ANC brought change to the country: “If you compare South Africa today, especially for black people and before 1994, there is no doubt that the ANC has changed South Africa for the better.”

Dlaimini-Zuma also said the ANC was the reason why black people had better lives.



