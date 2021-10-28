Despite power cuts, COVID, Motshekga optimistic 2021 matric class will prevail

The 2021 National Senior Certificate exams began on Wednesday, with learners sitting for their English Paper One.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite power cuts and lost teaching time due to COVID-19, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is optimistic that the matric class of 2021 will still come out tops.

The class of 2021 sat down for their first matric paper on Wednesday as they begin a journey that will end in the first week of December.

Minister Motshekga visited the Noordwyk Secondary School to oversee the first day of exams.

More than 800,000 pupils enrolled for this year's finals.

But the pupils were met with stage four power cuts and were concerned that their studying would now be affected.

But Minister Motshekga said that she was expecting pupils to prevail.

"We've invested the biggest budget of the state in education because you are very, very important. You hold your future, our future, everybody's future," the minister said.

The department has confirmed that no incidents were reported at its 6,326 examination centres across the country on the first day of the matric exams.

