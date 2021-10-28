DA urges Eldorado Park residents to ‘cut ANC’s power’ on election day

The party held its last rally in the township in southern Johannesburg ahead of Monday’s municipal polls.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday urged Eldorado Park residents to vote for a party with an actual plan to end the country's power crisis.

The party held its last rally in the township in southern Johannesburg ahead of Monday’s municipal polls.

Several DA leaders are out in Eldorado Park on Thursday promising locals better governance.

John Steenhuisen said South Africans should do to the African National Congress (ANC) what the party had done to them.

“The ANC has cut your power and on 1 November, we get to cut their power. We’re going to walk into the voting station and walk past the ANC table.”

Johannesburg mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse said under her administration, the city's relationship with Eskom would change.

“We want City Power to take full control of electricity supply in the entire Johannesburg.”

The DA said independent power producers were the answer to South Africa’s electricity woes.

The DA is ready to Get Things Done and make the City of Gold shine again!



A DA government in Johannesburg will fix electricity supply and improve affordability by upgrading infrastructure, reducing losses, and purchasing directly from independent suppliers.#VoteDA pic.twitter.com/H2Be6RFL7o Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 28, 2021

This election is not about Mayor Ramaphosa, its about getting the basics right!



Gone are the days where political parties must fool us into voting for them yet they fail to deliver on their promises election after election. - @Siviwe_G



iDA yenza izinto zenzeke, #VoteDA. pic.twitter.com/4rG7S8xzps Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 27, 2021

