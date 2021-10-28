Go

DA urges Eldorado Park residents to ‘cut ANC’s power’ on election day

The party held its last rally in the township in southern Johannesburg ahead of Monday’s municipal polls.

DA leader John Steenhuisen (R) and the party's Johannesburg mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse (L) in Eldorado Park on 28 October 2021. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
DA leader John Steenhuisen (R) and the party's Johannesburg mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse (L) in Eldorado Park on 28 October 2021. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday urged Eldorado Park residents to vote for a party with an actual plan to end the country's power crisis.

The party held its last rally in the township in southern Johannesburg ahead of Monday’s municipal polls.

Several DA leaders are out in Eldorado Park on Thursday promising locals better governance.

READ MORE:

- ‘A promise of more’ - Fact-checking claims made in DA’s 2021 election manifesto

- DAVID MAIMELA: The DA, populism and the return of its poster child

John Steenhuisen said South Africans should do to the African National Congress (ANC) what the party had done to them.

“The ANC has cut your power and on 1 November, we get to cut their power. We’re going to walk into the voting station and walk past the ANC table.”

Johannesburg mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse said under her administration, the city's relationship with Eskom would change.

“We want City Power to take full control of electricity supply in the entire Johannesburg.”

The DA said independent power producers were the answer to South Africa’s electricity woes.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Elections

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA