CSA welcomes De Kock apology, commitment to 'take the knee'

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has welcomed Quinton de Kock's apology and his commitment to take the knee in the future as an anti-racism gesture.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, De Kock said that he understood the importance of standing against racism, along with the responsibility of cricket players to set an example.

He went on to say that if taking a knee helped to educate others and made the lives of others better, then he was more than happy to do so.

De Kock pulled out of Tuesday's ICC T20 World Cup match against the West Indies for "personal reasons", defying orders from Cricket South Africa to their players to follow the anti-racism gesture.

They acted after pictures emerged from the team's first game against Australia over the weekend where some players knelt and some stood.

De Kock said that he did not mean to disrespect anyone by pulling out of the West Indies game.

He points out that the CSA board hit the team with the directive to take the knee on the way to the game.

He said that he had a chat with the board on Wednesday night, which was very emotional, and he now had a better understanding of their intentions.

The cricketer said that he wished that this discussion had happened sooner because what happened on match-day could have been avoided.

The board has also sent out a statement on Thursday morning acknowledging that the timing of its directive earlier this week may have been unsettling for the players in the lead-up to that match.

De Kock said that he was deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that he had caused.

