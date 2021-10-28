Buthelezi slams EFF, DA for pitting S.Africans against each other

Inkatha Freedom party (IFP) founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi hit out at EFF leader Julius Malema for recent remarks he made about South Africans being lazy for having too few children.

DURBAN - Inkatha Freedom party (IFP) founder and president emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi has taken swipes at both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) during the party's closing rally in Ulundi on Thursday.

The party's leaders, like current president Velenkosini Hlabisa and Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, addressed their supporters at their rally.

“We refuse to pit South Africans against each other. It is painful to see some of our opponents doing exactly this during their campaign ahead of the municipal elections. Some have driven race wars between race groups in South Africa for the sake of getting votes.”