Burned human remains found in car believed to be NFP councillor candidate

DURBAN - The National Freedom Party (NFP) said that it was certain that the burnt remains found in a car between Nongoma and Pongola are that of their councillor candidate, Dumisani Qwabe.



Although police said that they were still working to confirm the identity of the victim, the party said that Qwabe’s family had confirmed that it was him.

NFP secretary-general Cannan Mdletshe: "The family were able to recognise him by his feet as they knew him pretty well and part of the feet were not burned during the accident."

Mdletshe said that the crime had raised safety concerns in the community, given its history of political intolerance.

He said that law enforcement agencies should be deployed as a matter of urgency in the run-up to the polls.

"We're calling on Minister Cele to ensure that police are deployed in those areas, in particular, Nongoma because it has a violent history which dates back to decades ago."

The police have opened an inquest which will formally confirm the identity of the victim.

