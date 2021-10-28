Agrizzi's health, other legal cases sees Bosasa fraud case postponed to January

The case, before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007, for catering and training, installation of CCTV cameras, perimeter fencing and supplying a TV system and monitoring equipment.

CAPE TOWN - The Bosasa Operations R1.8 billion fraud and corruption case has been postponed to January next year.

Former Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti, former Chief Financial Officer Patrick Gillingham, former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder and former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi are the accused in the matter.

The case, before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007, for catering and training, installation of CCTV cameras, perimeter fencing and supplying a TV system and monitoring equipment.

Sindisiwe Seboka, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Investigating Directorate (ID), said that the postponement largely centred on Agrizzi’s health and whether he would be fit to stand trial, which the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court was seized with.

"The R1.8 billion Bosasa matter has been postponed to January 21, 2022. This is largely due to the status as well as representation by Mr Angelo Agrizzi in another matter at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court deciding on a way to assess whether Mr Agrizzi will be able to stand trial – that particular deliberation will have an impact on this particular case."

Agrizzi has been ill since October 2020.

"Additionally, the warrant of arrest for Mr Van Tonder, which was issued, yet stayed at the last appearance in this matter, has been cancelled."

