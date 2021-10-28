ActionSA’s Mentor: We won’t steal like the ANC has been stealing

ActionSA's Western Cape leader Vytjie Mentor was addressing supporters at the party’s final rally in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA's Western Cape leader Vytjie Mentor said party leaders should serve with integrity.

She was addressing supporters at the party’s final rally in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.

Mentor told hundreds of ActionSA supporters that the party represented hope.

She said its representatives, when elected into councils, should remember the promise they made to South Africa, Africa and the world, to serve with integrity, excellence and to install a better-equipped public service.

"You are not going to go there and steal. The question people have been asking us on the ground is are you going to steal like the African National Congress is stealing. We have told them we will never steal. We have told them Mr Mashaba never stole for three years that he was mayor of Joburg."

Mentor spoke out against corruption during the state capture years when she was an ANC MP and parliamentary portfolio committee chair.

