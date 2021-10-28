10,000 soldiers to be deployed across SA for elections - SANDF

The troops will be deployed from Saturday, when the special voting process opens, until next Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that 10,000 soldiers will be deployed across the country to help law enforcement officials safeguard the upcoming local government elections.

At least 300 areas in provinces including Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have been classified as potential hotspots.

SANDF spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi: "The South African National Defence Force will deploy up to 10,000 troops during the elections. These troops will be deployed in various places."

