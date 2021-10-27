WC seeing rise in trauma cases under level 1 lockdown

Tight lockdown regulations have shown alcohol sales bans result in lower trauma cases.

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 hospitalisations have been declining in the Western Cape but trauma cases are rising.

This coincides with relaxed lockdown regulations and normal alcohol sales since 1 October.

Tight lockdown regulations have shown alcohol sales bans result in lower trauma cases.

The bans were aimed at protecting the health system from becoming overwhelmed when it needed to deal with rising COVID-19 cases.

Currently, the pandemic is not putting much strain on hospitals but trauma cases are creeping up.

"There were 1,377 trauma-related cases across 24 of the busiest trauma facilities in the province compared to the 1,258 cases from the weekend before."

The Western Cape Health Department’s head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem, said that there was a 9.5% increase in trauma over the past two weekends.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.