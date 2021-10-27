WATCH LIVE: Gordhan & De Ruyter give update on load shedding

Eskom upped the level of load shedding to stage 4 to unexpectedly earlier, causing frustrations to South Africans who were already contending with stage 2.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa spends another night facing rolling power cuts, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter are briefing the nation on the matter on Wednesday evening.

Power cuts come just a couple of days before communities are due to elect their municipal representatives.

Some voters told Eyewitness News on Wednesday that the implementation of stage 4 had definitely informed how they would vote in Monday’s poll and others said they simply wouldn’t bother to even vote.

