Steenhuisen, DA want to continue legacy of apartheid: independent analyst

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders outraged, by what some are calling the latest John Steenhuisen “race wreck”, said they had put the matter on ice to focus on the final push for votes ahead of Monday.

Some have told Eyewitness News thatSteenhuisen must account but they’d rather not score anymore own-goals or risk further damage at the polls.

Steenhuisen is seen gleefully nodding and at times smirking during a panel debate as Gareth Cliff dismisses racism struggles as unimportant.

When the dust settles from the elections and parties take stock, the DA will not only review how its constituencies, provinces and national leaders performed but it also has to grapple with the possible damage caused by its own leader.

Steenhuisen has hobbled from one scandal to another at each turn failing to show an understanding of the country’s race dynamics.

Independent analyst Asanda Ngoasheng said: “John Steenhuisen has shown himself to be somebody who subscribes to right wing thinking if we’re being kind, but just plain old racist thinking if we are being honest.”

This as Ngoasheng dissects his handling of the Phoenix posters and how he gleefully sat through a false narrative about race relations in the country.

Ngoasheng also said South Africa must get real about its main opposition.

“It is about discriminating against black people because that is the system of apartheid, that’s the legacy they want to continue; a system wherein white people in South Africa get the best of everything and black people get the worst of everything.”

She also said anyone who denied the DA’s policies elevated white people at the expense of black people was delusional about the real state of the country.

