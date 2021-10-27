Some voters now reluctant to head to the polls because of load shedding

Homes, offices and businesses are expected to endure a week of daily power cuts after the utility ramped up loadshedding to stage 4 in order to prevent a total collapse of the overstretched electricity grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Just five days ahead of the local government elections, Eskom’s battle to keep the lights on appears to have affected potential voters with some now threatening not to cast their ballots.

The power utility was already implementing stage 2 power cuts.

The crisis at the utility poses a huge threat to the economy and the electorate.

Electricity has become one of the biggest issues in the campaign for 1 November elections and it’s no wonder.

Just days before the country heads to the polls, South Africans have been plunged into darkness again.

With annoying frequency, some residents said failure to keep the lights on would likely affect how they voted come Monday.

"Most definitely, I know it will affect the voting," one resident said. While another said: "I think it reaffirms that the ANC has to go."

The power utility has noted that it expects two generating units to return to service on Wednesday and for Koeberg Unit 1 to return to service by Friday to ensure you don’t cast your vote potentially by candlelight.

