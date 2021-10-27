Protesting N3 truckers were trying to get Minister Mbalula's attention - police

Drivers blocked a section of the N3 highway near Montrose in the Free State on Tuesday, causing major traffic headaches.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite staging a disruptive truck drivers' demonstration that clogged up one of the busiest routes in the country, no one has been arrested.

Drivers blocked a section of the N3 highway near Montrose in the Free State on Tuesday, causing major traffic headaches.

Police said that the protesting truckers were trying to get the attention of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

They're against the employment of foreign truck drivers in the country.

The police’s Motantsi Makhele: "You don't start negotiating and talking to the people in the country that you live, you cannot just burst in and throw teargas and arrest people. We have to do it properly and in the manner that doesn't put the rights of other people in danger."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.