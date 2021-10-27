Nxesi: Freight industry sabotaging our economy by hiring undocumented workers

The Department of Transport, Labour and Home Affairs briefed the country on Wednesday afternoon on the impact of the demonstrations.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has characterised the recent protests by truck drivers who blocked some national roads as economic sabotage.

The local truck drivers claim foreign nationals are being given preference for jobs in the industry.

The local truck drivers claim foreign nationals are being given preference for jobs in the industry.

Several of South Africa’s key corridors for the movement of goods and services, including the N3 highway, were blocked by aggrieved drivers who are calling for change this week.

Those in the freight industry gave government seven days to respond to their grievances or face more disruptions.

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said some employers had taken advantage of the plight of unemployment.

“The are employers in this sector who continue to employ undocumented foreign nationals and the existence of rogue employers who seek to exploit vulnerable foreign national workers. We urge employers to refrain from these practices, as we view this as economic sabotage and a violation of our labour migration laws.”

