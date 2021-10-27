Not In My Name calls for eSwatini High Commission in Pretoria to be shut down

The group held a picket outside the commission in the capital on Wednesday saying the people in the monarchy should get their freedom.

JOHANNESBURG - The #NotInMyNameMovement is calling for the eSwatini High Commission in Pretoria to be shut down in the wake of pro-democracy protests.

The group held a picket outside the commission in the capital on Wednesday, saying the people in the monarchy should get their freedom.

Scores of people died when the demonstrations started earlier this year when police were roped in to disperse the protests.

The group’s founder and president Siyabulela Jentile said: “We are saying the government of South Africa must close this commission until eSwatini has dealt with the issues that are happening there.”

A SADC envoy has been sent to talk to King Mswati III but there has been no outcome from the talks yet.

