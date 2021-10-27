Motshekga: Tight measures in place to ensure no exam paper leaks

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was speaking at Noodwyk Secondary School in Midrand on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said her department had done everything possible to ensure there were no exam paper leaks.

She was there to oversee the first day of the national senior certificate examinations as over half a million pupils sat for English paper one.

The matric class of 2021 is the second and largest group of pupils to sit for their final exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said tighter controls were in place to avoid possible exam paper leaks this academic year.

Last year, the mathematics paper 2 and physical sciences paper 2 were leaked.

Motshekga said she had been assured that all security measures were in place.

“Auditing teams are going to see if there are no risks.”

The minister has wished all matrics well for their exams which will end in the first week of December.