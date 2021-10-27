Most-wanted member of Pretoria's Boko Haram gang killed in hail of bullets

Police have identified the gangster as 35-year old Phillip Nguni. He was one of the most-wanted members of the group and he's been linked to other serious crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - A member of the notorious Pretoria gang, Boko Haram, was shot dead and his girlfriend was wounded in a hail of bullets on the N4 highway near the Diamond Hill toll plaza.

Police have identified the gangster as 35-year old Phillip Nguni. He was one of the most-wanted members of the group and he's been linked to other serious crimes.

According to a witness on the scene, Nguni was shot dead by a man driving a silver Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi residents full of praise for 'John Wick' vigilante killer, says CPF

The police's Brenda Murudili: "The task team that has been established to investigate the gang activities in Mamelodi had already linked him to several cases. The provincial commissioner of Gauteng Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has directed the task team to continue profiling the deceased and to ensure that investigations into all the crimes that he was accused of are completed."

Earlier this month, many Mamelodi residents claimed that a person dubbed "John Wick" had been trying to clear the community of gangsters.

The so-called vigilante has allegedly killed at least seven people in recent months who are part of the Boko Haram gang.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.