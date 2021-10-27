Minister Motshekga wishes matric class of 2021 well for final exams

More than half a million pupils are sitting for English Paper One across the country on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshega has wished the matric class of 2021 well as they sit for their final exams.



Motshega was at Noordwyk Secondary School in Midrand on Tuesday morning.



The minister was at the school to oversee the first day of the National Senior Certificate final examinations.



More than half a million pupils are sitting for English Paper One across the country.

Motshega said that she expected a 100% pass rate at Noordwyk Secondary School as per the promise from the principal.



"I don't want to make you more anxious. I just want to say to the class of 2021, we wish all of our matriculants the best."

Motshega was accompanied by Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.