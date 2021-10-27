Malema promises to restore human dignity if EFF wins eThekwini municipality

The EFF appears to be very confident that it stands a chance to win the KwaZulu-Natal metro come 1 November.

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema claimed that the eThekwini Municipality would be better run by his party.

Malema addressed crowds of voters in Inanda, north of Durban, on Tuesday in a bid to sway those still on the fence ahead of the polls.

Hundreds EFF supporters gathered in the rain to listen to the red berets leader ahead of the upcoming polls.

The EFF appears to be very confident that it stands a chance to win the KwaZulu-Natal metro come 1 November.

Malema promised better governance and proper housing: “We want you to have a house that even your children can be proud to call a home.”

Malema said that his party aimed to restore human dignity if elected to run the city.