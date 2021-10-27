KZN Education MEC confidents matrics will do well but warns against cheating

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu monitored the start of the final examinations at the Inhlakanipho High School in KwaMashu, north of Durban.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that he was confident the matric class of 2021 would do well in their exams in spite of the pandemic hurdles they’ve had to jump.

Mshengu monitored the start of the final examinations at the Inhlakanipho High School in KwaMashu, north of Durban.

He said that although there were challenges, the department managed to prepare learners for this paper.

One hundred and sixty-four matric pupils at the school started writing their final exams on Wednesday morning, along with hundreds of thousands of their peers across the country.

Their academic year was disturbed several times due to the July anarchy that played out, forcing many schools to close.

But Mshengu said that the department managed to cover the curriculum.

Mshengu said that he was confident that the province would deliver an 80% pass rate.

The MEC also warned matric learners not to violate examination rules.

Shortly before learners began writing, he addressed them to encourage them to work smart.

He also discouraged the learners from cheating: “We are going to compromise the future for all of you. Once someone is caught in this class cheating, once someone is caught with something that’s not allowed, all of you will not get your results,” he said.

