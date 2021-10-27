Gordhan: Load shedding to be downgraded to stage 3 on Wed night

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said he expected more power to be restored, starting on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday said more supply was expected to return to the grid over the next two days, with no load shedding expected this weekend.

This comes after a week of power cuts with the country now on stage 4.

“Overnight, some 2,000 megawatts of power will be returned to operations and as a result, it is expected that the system will be downgraded from a level 4 load shedding to level 3 load shedding.”

And more will be restored on Thursday.

“Tomorrow and on Friday, a few more units will be put back on the system as a result of plants returning to operation. That will result in a downgrade from a level 3 to a level 2.”

