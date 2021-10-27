Geoscience Council confirms 3.1 magnitude tremor in Ekurhuleni

No damage has been reported and it’s unclear what the cause of the tremor was.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for Geoscience has confirmed that Wednesday morning's tremor in Ekurhuleni measured at 3.1 magnitude was felt in areas including Boksburg, Benoni and Germiston.

No damage has been reported and it’s unclear what the cause of the tremor was.

Authorities said there was mining activity in the area.

Seismologist at the Council for Geoscience Michelle Grobbelaar said: “People who experienced the earthquake are urged to take time to complete an online questionnaire and this will help the Council for Geoscience to better understand how these earthquakes occur, where they occur and also how the ground motion affects different areas at variant distances.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.