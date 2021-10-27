Generous CT donors dig deep for life-changing eye op for Lotus River teen

Thyneeca Adonis was recently diagnosed with keratoconus and needs a corneal transplant that will cost more than R100,000.

CAPE TOWN - A Lotus River family has thanked donors who have pledged funds to help pay for a procedure for a 13-year-old girl to restore her eyesight.

Thyneeca Adonis was recently diagnosed with keratoconus and needs a corneal transplant that will cost more than R100,000.

She also needs special contact lenses that cost R20,000 during the estimated two-year waiting period for the operation.

Thyneeca is partially blind and has been battling to pass grade 8 because she's struggling to read and study.

These good samaritans have contacted CapeTalk to pledge their financial support for the teenager to undergo the procedure.

"I heard about it and it hit me straight in the heart and I just needed to do something. So I've committed myself to R1,000," one man said.

"When I heard the story, I knew that I had the responsibility as a South African to help out because when we have the resources we need to share it with the community when they are in need. So as Irvine Partners, we'd love to contribute R20,000," a spokesperson for the company said.

