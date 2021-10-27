Tembisa 10: Gauteng govt to take legal action against Independent Media

On Wednesday, the media house revealed the findings of its internal investigation into the alleged decuplets.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has confirmed that it will be taking legal action against Independent Media after the company accused it of colluding with trafficking syndicates in relation to the ‘Tembisa 10’.

On Wednesday, the media house revealed the findings of its internal investigation into the alleged decuplets.

In June, the _Pretoria News _published an exclusive story about Gosiame Sithole who it claimed she had given birth to 10 babies.

However, there were no photos, hospital records or any proof of the baby’s existence.



Despite government indicating they have no record of the births, the Independent Media still claims that the mother gave birth to the 10 babies.

Chairperson Iqbal Survé said their evidence would be released in a video series where they would reveal recordings photos and documents.



He also claims that the Tembisa decuplets were trafficked: “They must all be held accountable. We will not rest as Independent Media until everyone - from the nurses to the doctors, to the hospital CEOs and administrators. We have to stop baby trafficking and syndication.”

But the Gauteng government said it didn't accept the allegations against it and was now turning to the courts, saying there was no evidence to substantiate such allegations.

The provincial government said court papers would be served on the Independent Media in due course.

There has been no evidence that the babies exist many months after the story was first published.

