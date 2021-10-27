FS police arrest 8 people for blocking road with trucks

Truck drivers blocked the N3 highway on Tuesday and brought traffic in both directions to a standstill.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State police have arrested eight people for blocking the N3 highway with trucks.

The N3 route connecting Gauteng with KwaZulu-Natal is one of South Africa's key corridors for the movement of goods and services and barricading this highway impacts the country's economy.

Protesters were demanding a meeting with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to address their concerns around the employment of foreign truck drivers.

The road has now been reopened.

The police's Motantsi Makhele said that officers tried to convince drivers to remove their trucks, however, drivers walked away with their keys.

"Towing services assisted by removing the few trucks that were blocking the road as to allow the free flow of traffic. The eight suspects arrested will be charged and are expected to appear in the Harrismith Magistrates Court soon on charges of contravening the National Road Traffic Act and public violence."

