Tired of power cuts, poor services, Mabopane residents eager to vote for change

JOHANNESBURG - As residents of Mabopane in the north of Pretoria wake up to power cuts on Wednesday morning, many said that they were looking forward to next Monday’s elections so that they could vote for change.

The area is an African National Congress (ANC) stronghold, forming part of a block of large townships in Gauteng which will tip the votes during the local government elections.

Tshwane is one of the hotly contested metros in the country after political parties failed to gain majority votes in 2016 after the ANC lost its control of the country’s capital which is now governed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) through a coalition.

A group of residents waiting for buses and taxis along Peter Mogano Road in Mabopane to ferry them to work in the city shared their tales of the challenges accompanied by waking up to yet another round of power cuts.

Just near them, the road is littered with rubbish. A woman points it out, saying that the municipality simply neglects its most basic functions.

But at the top of their list of issues that must be addressed by the new leaders that they hope will emerge victorious after the local government elections next Monday is electricity.

One woman said that she just wanted change and did not care much about who won.

"I will be voting for change because if we don't vote those people are still going to continue with what they're doing, so we need changes. Even if it is ANC, I don't care, we need changes. I don't know if they hear, if they hear, there's be changes already. How many years has it been? It's been long years," the woman said.

Mabopane and nearby Soshanguve have close to 350,000 registered voters.

