DBE: No incidents reported at exam venues on day 1

The class of 2021 began their national senior certificate exams on Wednesday morning with English paper one.

JOHANNESBURG - While the country battles stage four load shedding, matric pupils got through the first hurdle, completing day one of the final exams.

The Department of Basic Education said no incidents were reported at its examination centres across the country.

Minister Angie Motshekga visited the Noordwyk Secondary School in Midrand to oversee the process as 6,326 examination centres opened for the exams.

Learners have endured almost two years of interrupted classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga said despite these challenges and having lost 40% of learning time, the exams went ahead.

More than 700,000 learners have enrolled for matric.

The final paper will be written on 7 December, with the results expected at the end of January.

The department said measures had been put in place to ensure that there were no question paper leaks after two incidents last year.

