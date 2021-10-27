DA wants to change SA Police Service to the CT Police Service

The party said its bold proposal was submitted to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and the National Treasury, saying it had the potential to revolutionise policing in Cape Town by bringing well-run law enforcement closer to the people.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to change the South African Police Service to the Cape Town Police Service.

The party said its bold proposal was submitted to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and the National Treasury saying it had the potential to revolutionise policing in Cape Town by bringing well-run law enforcement closer to the people.

DA's Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis said he had formally requested Treasury to create a brand-new municipal grant, financed out of the current R1.7 billion VIP protection budget.

“So we are proposing today to slash that budget and to take R1 billion of the VIP protection budget and send it to competently run municipalities like Cape Town, so that we can run a pilot project for the expansion of local policing powers. So that over time, we can allocate the policing powers from national.”

He said the proposal was part of their long-term vision to devolve policing to competent metros and provinces.