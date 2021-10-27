CSA: Proteas knee directive was meant for unified approach to fighting racism

The Cricket South Africa board said that its instruction for the Proteas to take a knee at the T20 World Cup was only aimed at achieving a unified approach against racism by the team.

However, wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock chose not to do so, withdrawing from the game against the West Indies on Tuesday.

The board said that it would now await a report from team management before deciding on the next steps.

CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo: "To express solidarity in the fight against racism. It's a simple statement to the commitment in the fight against racism. I don't think it needs to get more complicated than that."

But he said that there needed to be unity.

"I don't think it's a question of there being racist members in the team, we're not suggesting that at all. It's just the image that's portrayed by the team not acting in unison on this issue."

