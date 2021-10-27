Concern that CT teen may not speak again after throat slit in rape attack

The 14-year-old rape survivor has been sedated in hospital and at this stage, it's unclear whether she'll be able to speak again.

CAPE TOWN - There's concern that a teenage girl may never speak again after she was left for dead near Strandfontein beach.

Police are hunting those who raped and stabbed her over the weekend.

The 14-year-old was last seen by her family on Saturday and on Sunday, a dog walker found her half-naked with her throat slit.

The community policing forum's Sandy Shuter said that the girl was found in a deserted area known for the dumping of bodies.

“From Mitchels Plain right through to Strandfontein, it is known for dumping of bodies and all the other violent crimes. There's no lighting and you know not much maintenance is done on the road.”

Ilitha Labantu's Siyabulela Monakili said that the prevalence and level of attacks against women and children were incomprehensible.

