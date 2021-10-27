City Power to prioritise clean, sustainable energy for Joburg residents

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that the City of Joburg's new energy strategy would see an extra 500MW capacity of alternative energy added in the city using gas and solar sources.

JOHANNESBURG - While the country battles through the latest bout of frustrating loadshedding, City Power said that its priority was to ensure that Joburg residents had access to clean and sustainable energy.



Just hours after Eskom announced that the country would be saddled with stage 2 blackouts until at least Saturday, the city launched its new energy plan on Monday.

City Power said that it currently received 90% of its electricity from Eskom and 10% from the Kelvin power station - an independent power producer.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane has assured residents of organising a sustainable energy mix plan.

He reiterated that the strategy being unveiled was not an overnight stand-alone initiative but a long-term plan aligned with the Joburg growth and development strategy.

“We believe that the new capacity, including the 220 megawatts for the new Kelvin power agreement, is much needed as it comes at a time when the city is exploring the takeover of Eskom supply areas in Johannesburg, Sandton and Soweto. It’s a 15-year strategy that will see City Power transitioning from an electricity distribution company to an energy service provider,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.

Mangena said that the new strategy would see an extra 500MW capacity of alternative energy added in the city using gas and solar sources.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.