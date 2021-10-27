Are Mamelodi's gang woes over after Boko Haram 'kingpin' murder?

Philip Given Mnguni was shot dead on the N4 Highway near the Diamond Hill Toll Plaza on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - While some may be breathing a sigh of relief following the death of an alleged Boko Haram kingpin, a gang expert said this may not be the end of Mamelodi's gang woes.

He has been linked to the gang terrorising the Mamelodi community through extortion.

Recently there have been several murders of people linked to the gang and the community has dubbed the man allegedly carrying out the killings as 'John Wick'.

Eyewitness News has heard a number of voice notes from Mamelodi community members, saying the death of Mnguni - sometimes known as ‘Nkunzi’ - was the end of the terror reign by Boko Haram.

But criminology expert Simon Howell said this may have planted a seed in the community of Mamelodi: “The celebrations may have been shot-lived. I think that there will be another gang that will take [Boko Haram’s] place.”

Police task team deployed by Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela will continue its work to curb gang violence in Mamelodi.

