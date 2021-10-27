ANC wants successful mayoral candidates in office by 18 Nov

Deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte was speaking during the launch of the ANC’s local government barometer.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said it wanted all its successful mayoral candidates in office by 18 November.

The barometer is meant to monitor the performance of municipal councillors and councils in areas where the ANC is in charge.

Councils voted in on Monday have 14 days to elect new mayors.

The ANC is talking tough when it comes to the local government barometer it has just introduced.

Duarte said the barometer, along with the pledges councillors took in Ekurhuleni, would be the standard going forward.

“The ANC right now is not just talking strong like it has nothing to do.”

Duarte said councillors had already been handed contracts and those who refused to sign would have no place in the party.

“Everyone got it and they will sign it when they win. So, they already know what they’re in for and what they have to report on.”

Duarte also said the party would be vigorously interviewing those it wanted to field as mayors in the different municipalities.

She said those names were to be endorsed at the ANC’s next national executive committee meeting.

All these plans, however, are dependent on what South Africans decide to do when they take to the polls on Monday.