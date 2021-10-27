ANC demands answers from Gordhan & De Ruyter over load shedding

Eskom implemented stage 4 load shedding at noon after more generating units broke down.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is demanding clear, unequivocal answers from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

The utility said it had lost about 15,000 megawatts to breakdowns while planned maintenance was responsible for about 5,000 megawatts being out of use.

The party's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said the country could not continue without understanding what was happening at the utility.

Duarte, during the launch of the ANC’s local government barometer, questioned even Wednesday's load shedding announcement and why Eskom failed to give reasons for further rolling power cuts.

She said the endless load shedding was unacceptable: “We’re getting answers relate to this area. We are fixing these transformers to find out what is going on there and why this issue cannot be resolved.”

However, Eskom said there was no need to panic as the system remained effectively controlled by technicians.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Load shedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system. The implementation of stage 4 load shedding is no cause for alarm as the system remains to be effectively controlled. Eskom would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by load shedding.”

#POWERALERT1



Regretfully Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Friday; thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will continue as previously communicated until 05:00 on Saturday pic.twitter.com/H7CR4bk0A0 Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 27, 2021

CoCT OFFERED PROTECTION AGAINST ESCALATED LOAD SHEDDING

The City of Cape Town is able to offer some protection against the latest escalation of load shedding.

There were also forced shutdowns at the Arnot and Lethabo power plants.

However, Cape Town customers will have stage 2 until 6 pm on Wednesday, after that, it will implement stage 3 until 8 pm.

From 8 pm to 10 pm, it will be stage 2 again but thereafter, it will move to stage 4 until 5 am on Thursday.

The DA-led Cape Town is pleased to announce that it is able to protect its customers with two stages of Eskoms load-shedding for most of today.



Stage 2: 12:00 until 18:00

Stage 3: 18:00 until 20:00

Stage 2: 20:00 until 22:00

Stage 4: 22:00 until 05:00 tomorrow, 28 Oct#VoteDA pic.twitter.com/WaVfNsB8ad Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 27, 2021

