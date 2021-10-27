ActionSA ramps up campaign after court ruling on ballot abbreviation

On Friday, the court dismissed ActionSA's attempt to have the omission of its full name from the ward ballot paper declared unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said that they had ramped up their campaign to make sure that voters were able to recognise the party after the electoral court's recent ruling.

ActionSA argued that voters might be confused when only the party's logo was printed on the ballot paper.

But the IEC said that the party had failed to give an abbreviation of its name.

Mashaba said that they had accepted the court's ruling and they were finding ways to work around it.

“At every voting station already, within 48 hours, has printed posters which we're going to have at our stations. So we are asking South Africans, please before you go and vote, visit our table. At the voting station, we'll have representatives who will guide you where to vote,” Mashaba said.

