53 more COVID deaths recorded in SA, 331 new infections
The latest deaths take the country's known death toll to 88,987.
JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-three more people have died in the country after contracting the virus, taking the country's known death toll to 88,987.
Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, South Africa has also racked up 331 more infections.
On the vaccine front, over 21.7 million jabs have been administered so far but many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shot.
The Health Department said that so far, 2.7 million vaccination certificates had been downloaded.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 920 109 with 331 new cases reported. Today 53 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 88 987 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 812 320 with a recovery rate of 96,3% pic.twitter.com/IzI2SZPFMNDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) October 26, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.