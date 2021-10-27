53 more COVID deaths recorded in SA, 331 new infections

The latest deaths take the country's known death toll to 88,987.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-three more people have died in the country after contracting the virus, taking the country's known death toll to 88,987.

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, South Africa has also racked up 331 more infections.

On the vaccine front, over 21.7 million jabs have been administered so far but many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shot.

The Health Department said that so far, 2.7 million vaccination certificates had been downloaded.