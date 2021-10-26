Zuma to appeal court ruling retaining prosecutor Downer in corruption trial

His foundation has announced on Tuesday afternoon that Jacob Zuma has instructed his lawyers to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has indicated that he will appeal the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling retaining advocate Billy Downer in his corruption trial.

His foundation has announced on Tuesday afternoon that Zuma has instructed his lawyers to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal.

On Tuesday morning, Zuma appeared in the High Court after he applied to have Downer removed from representing the State, accusing him of bias.

The former statesman said Downer disclosed vital information of his medical records to a journalist.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said Judge Piet Koen made several material gross errors of law and misdirection of facts.

The judge said the former president's complaints attacking Downer were speculative, based on hearsay evidence and were not grounds to remove Downer from the trial.

We confirm that H.E Pres Zuma has instructed his lawyers to appeal todays judgment to the SCA.The Jugde made several material & gross errors of law and misdirections of fact in interpreting s106 of the CP Act,which has not yet received the proper attention of our highest courts. pic.twitter.com/qB0oKgVVMJ JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) October 26, 2021

