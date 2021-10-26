WC records a 9.5% spike in trauma cases over past two weekends

There's been a steady rise since lockdown regulations were relaxed to level 1 at the start of the month.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape health system has reported a 9.5% increase in trauma cases over the past two weekends.

Crucially, the lowest level of restrictions has a later curfew and allows normal alcohol sales that have been proven to have a direct impact on trauma cases.

Over the weekend, there were almost one 1,400 trauma cases across 24 of the busiest health facilities in the Western Cape.

A week before, there were just under 1,300.

Chief of operations at the Western Cape Department of Health Saadiq Kariem said: “Of these 1,377 trauma-related cases, there were 46 gun shot wounds, 390 stabbings, 303 blunt sword cases and 150 road traffic accidents.”

Two weeks ago, the province recorded the highest number of daily trauma cases this year.

