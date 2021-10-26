WATCH LIVE: IEC on state of readiness ahead of 1 Nov elections

At the launch, the commission is also expected to announce on the state of readiness as countdown to Election Day on November 1 begins.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is launching the Results Operation Centre (ROC) on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming 2021 Municipal Elections.

