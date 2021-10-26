Traffic congested on N3 toll route near Montrose as truck drivers block road

Traffic officials are on the scene monitoring the situation. It was not yet clear why drivers were protesting.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 toll route near Montrose in the Free State has been blocked by trucks on Tuesday morning.

Truck drivers are obstructing the highway in both directions causing heavy traffic congestion on this busy road.

Traffic officials are on the scene monitoring the situation.

It was not yet clear why drivers were protesting.

The N3 Toll Concession's operations manager, Thania Dhoogra: “All the traffic in the area is at a standstill. The backlog of the traffic is reported to extend between Van Reenen and Harrysmith and is causing delays northbound at Tugela Plaza. Road users are advised to delay travel to this area.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.