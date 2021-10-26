The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, Eskom has once again conceded that it's struggling to meet generation capacity and load shedding is here to stay. South Africa is in the midst of another crippling round of scheduled blackouts blamed, expectedly, on problems at the utility's aging power plants. Eskom says it needs at least 6,000 megawatts of additional capacity to meet the country's electricity demands.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says despite the kidnapping of four young Polokwane brothers being a "difficult case", investigators have made progress. The Moti brothers' abduction came to light and gained attention when desperate pleas were made on social media platforms after they were snatched last Wednesday by seven gunmen. Despite the public outcry for their safe return, there's been no breakthrough or demand for ransom from their wealthy family.

Former President Jacob Zuma will find out today what the Pietermaritzburg High Court has decided in favour of his application to have senior prosecutor Billy Downer recused from his corruption case. Zuma will not be in court. He's accused Downer of bias and leaking sensitive information relating to him and his case.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has made another attempt to convince communities to vote in a city that once slipped out of the governing party's grasp. Ramaphosa made several stops in Johannesburg yesterday, as the days draw nearer to election day.

Twenty-two years after being promised basic government services a community on the West Rand of Joburg has not seen much change. Ebumnandini, which loosely translates to "a place of fun" in isiZulu, is an informal extension of the Tshepisong township. Thousands of people were placed there more than 2 decades ago with promises of improved living conditions. But because the area hasn't been declared an official township, it hasn't been prioritised to receive services such as clean running water, a functional sewage system and tarred roads.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is concerned that the victims of most political killings in the Western Cape in the lead up to the local government elections were women. Eight people have been murdered since the start of the campaign period, mostly candidate councillors. While political murders are not new in South Africa, they continue to reveal a more worrying face of the country's political discourse.

High-ranking officials have apologised to North West residents who have had to go without water for days in parts of the province. Premier Bushy Maape and Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo humbled themselves at a media briefing in Mahikeng yesterday as anger simmers over a lack of commitment to delivering crucial, basic services. Maape has promised long-term solutions to the water problems including commissioning the building of a dam in Taung.

Nine more people have died here on home soil after contracting the virus, taking our known death toll to 88,934. Over the last 24 hours, 146 infections were also picked up, with our known caseload at 2.9 million. Government is aiming to innoculate at least 30 million people or 70% of the population by the end of the year. So far, 21.5 million jabs have been administered but millions of people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shot.

There are growing calls for government to dedicate more attention and resources to South Africa's mental health crisis. The pandemic has had a devastating effect on the lives and livelihoods of people in the country, with many losing loved ones to the virus amid crippling job losses, uncertainty and isolation. Studies show fewer than 1 in 10 South Africans living with mental health conditions receive the care they need.

Today marks exactly seven years since former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was killed, and in the absence of any convictions, many are worried the mastermind behind his murder is still on the loose. Meyiwa was shot dead while visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother's home in Vosloorus in 2014. It's taken six years for arrests to be made and 5 men charged with Meyiwa's murder are expected to stand trial in April. But lobby group AfrifForum, which has been assisting the family with investigations, is adamant the instigator has not been arrested.

There's some hope for fishers who've been heavily affected by tighter restrictions on the fishing of West Coast Rock Lobster. Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy plans to review the 600-ton total allowable catch for the upcoming fishing season. Her department had earlier this month announced the 28 percent reduction from the previous season.

In international news, by ousting senior civilian figures and disrupting a transition to democracy, Sudan's generals have ensured they maintain control in the East African country, as they have for most of its post-independence history, analysts say.

Germany's new parliament will sit for the first time Tuesday after last month's election, ushering in a post-Merkel era that is more female, younger and more ethnically diverse.

US President Joe Biden's administration offered support Monday in meetings with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians following scrutiny of Turkey's record.

VIDEOS

Godfrey Skosana: The Freedom Front Plus's black local government candidate - Is the Freedom Front Plus, a pro-white Afrikaner political party, finally attracting black supporters? We follow the story of one of its candidates in Limpopo, Godfrey Skosana. He is 29, black and asking South Africans to abandon identity politics for the sake of service delivery.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial date set for 11 April 2022 - The five men implicated in the murder of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa returned to the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 25 October 2021. Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 while visiting his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, at her mother's home in Vosloorus.

Ahead of 1 Nov polls, police to bolster presence in violence hotspots - Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape have all been identified as hotspots for the upcoming local government elections, and both the Defence and Police Ministers have assured that measures have been put in place to quell any turmoil that might arise in these areas. The ministers in the Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security cluster held a media briefing on 25 October 2021 to outline the state of readiness ahead of the 1 November polls.

The state of Mahikeng: Once the capital of opportunity, now in ruin - The capital city of Mahikeng in the North West province has been a place of contention, from prior to democracy in 1994 through to the present. It was once a booming town with so much potential. Yet now, an Auditor-General report has stated it’s dealing with ‘financial and operational collapse’. Eyewitness News visited the historical town to discover what happened to this city once brimming with opportunity and to unpack the extent of the disintegration.

