Stage 2 power cuts to start on Tuesday and continue to Saturday - Eskom

The power utility said that this was due to a shortage of generation capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Stage 2 power cuts will start at 9am on Tuesday and continue until Saturday, Eskom said.

Eskom said that while it had managed to return a unit at each of its Kusile, Matimba and Arnot power stations on Tuesday morning, further delays in returning other units to service had exacerbated the capacity constraints.

This was affecting the utility's ability to replenish the emergency generation reserves.

Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Eskom anticipates to return Koeberg unit one to service at the weekend. Eskom also expects to return five nits to service during this week. However, there are a number of generation units running at risk of failure that cannot be attended to at this moment due to the current capacity constraints."

Eskom management on Monday again conceded that power cuts were here to stay and that Eskom was struggling to meet generation capacity.

The utility said that it needed at least 6,000 megawatts of additional capacity to meet the country’s electricity demand.

This comes as the country wakes up to stage two power cuts on Tuesday morning due to a unit trip at Matiba and Kusile plants.

Eskom has assured South Africans that the power cuts would be kept to a minimum during the local government elections next Monday.

But that will only be a brief measure as more units have tripped and the power utility said that it needed additional megawatts to meet the country’s power demands.

Eskom's COO Jan Oberholzer: "It is important for us all to understand that we need that 4,000 to 6,000 megawatts of additional capacity, we are specifically saying capacity in the country."

The planned and unplanned maintenance is also partly to blame for the loss in capacity.



Acting executive for generation Philip Dukashe says some power stations like the Tutuka were in a shocking state.

Eskom said that the country had sufficient coal supply and had put measures in place to prevent it from getting drenched during the rainy season.

Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.

