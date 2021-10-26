Sapu highlights staff shortage issue in wake of WC police station robbery

On Saturday, three armed thieves disarmed officials at the Sir Lowry's Pass satellite police station and held them at gunpoint before fleeing with firearms, cellphones and a laptop.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) is calling for an end to attacks on women and men in blue.

This comes after a satellite police station was robbed in Sir Lowry's Pass at the weekend.

Three armed thieves disarmed officials and held them at gunpoint before fleeing with firearms, cellphones and a laptop.

Arrests have yet to be made.

Sapu's Lesiba Thobakgale: "This is a very serious issue that needs to be looked at. When we look at sectors that lead to attacks on police stations or attacks on police officials or even police killings, it is the issues relating to the lack of resources, be it human capital and or other resources."

He said that police stations could not afford to be short-staffed, especially at night.

"In an incident in the Northern Cape, where one male was outside attending to complaints, it was a night shift, and another female was the one who was alone in the charge office, in a police station where there are guns, where there is everything, that is why criminals take advantage of that and by so doing, it is placing the safety of our members is in dangers because anyone can just come in and rob them."

The Hawks' investigation remains under way.

Anyone who may have information has been urged to alert the authorities.

