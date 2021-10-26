Residents must make Eswatini ungovernable - Swaziland Solidarity Network

Eswatini has been the scene of pro-democracy demonstrations for several months, as protesters demand political reforms.

CAPE TOWN - The Swaziland Solidarity Network has urged residents in Eswatini to continue to disrupt the country and render it ungovernable until the king concedes to their demands.

“There is no way where you can get democracy from a dictator on a silver platter. The people of Swaziland must render it ungovernable and make it a point that nothing happens or moves,” said Lucky Lukhele.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the Southern African Development Community (SADC)’s chair organ on Defence, Politics and Security Operation, sent special envoys to Eswatini for talks with King Mswati III.

Over the weekend, Ramaphosa said that the king was open to a “national dialogue” to address the ongoing crisis.

But the Swaziland Solidarity Network's Lukhele said that the first sign of commitment by the state should be removing obstacles towards true dialogue, and that meant creating an environment that was conducive to freedom of expression.

“For a meaningful dialogue to happen, the unbanning of political parties and the release of all political prisoners, the unconditional return of all exiles, then you can have a meaningful dialogue,” Lukhele said.

