NW Premier Maape, DWS deputy Mahlobo apologise to residents for water cuts

JOHANNESBURG - High-ranking officials have apologised to North West residents who have had to go without water for days in parts of the province.

Premier Bushy Maape and Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo humbled themselves at a media briefing in Mahikeng on Monday as anger simmers over a lack of commitment to delivering crucial, basic services.



Maape promised long-term solutions to the water problems, including commissioning the building of a dam in Taung.

The North West premier said that water had been restored in some parts of the province and tankers had been deployed to areas affected by the recent water cuts.

He said that they were working to permanently resolve the crisis and that included projects like a water pipeline connecting Mamusa to Christiana in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District.

"We are told by people who are technical that it will take about eight months to do that. And then in Mamusa, we will have a sustainable lasting solution. In the area of Taung, the dam is to be commissioned."

Maape also acknowledged the ongoing problems at the water plant in Danville on the outskirts of Mahikeng.

"We think that the challenges are not of a nature that can be qualified as insurmountable and we think what we will do is prioritise them."

Both Maape and Mahlobo said that it was regrettable that residents have been subjected to such hardships.

